Two POs held in double murder case

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in a double murder case over old enmity here on Sunday, the police spokesman said.

The arrested accused identified as Rizwan and Sajid had allegedly killed Mian Riasat and Khizer due to old enmity. The case of the incident was registered in Dhamyal police station during this month on the complaint of Nisar Hussain.

Dhamyal police traced and arrested the accused with the use of modern technology and human intelligence. The accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will definitely be punished, SP Saddar appreciated the performance of police teams and said that it is the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.