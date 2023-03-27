QAU emerges among top-ranked universities in QS Subject Ranking

Islamabad: Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has again proven its academic excellence by achieving impressive positions in the prestigious QS Subject Ranking 2023.

The university has shown remarkable performance in various subjects. The subjects of Mathematics, Statistics & Operational Research, Physics, Chemistry, Materials Science, and Biological Sciences have secured a world ranking (151 to 351) and have taken the first position in Pakistan in their respective areas. The departments of Pharmacy and Pharmacology have also achieved a significant milestone by securing the 151st position globally and the 2nd position in Pakistan.

In addition, the subjects of Environmental Sciences, Agriculture, and Forestry have achieved a global ranking (201 to 351) and have secured 2nd positions in Pakistan. The subjects of Computer Science, Information Systems, Economics, Econometrics, and Business & Management Studies have also performed remarkably, securing a ranking of (351-451) in the QS Subject Ranking 2023. This outstanding accomplishment reflects the dedication and hard work of the faculty and students of QAU. Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar (SI), Vice-Chancellor of QAU, extended his heartfelt congratulations to everyone involved in achieving this remarkable success.

He emphasized that this achievement is a testament to the university's commitment to academic excellence and its mission to produce competent profe­ssionals capable of addressing real-world challenges. The university is determined to continue this momentum in the years to come and is committed to delivering high-quality education and research that meets the needs of society.