Trade bodies for enhancing security around markets

Rawalpindi: Trade bodies of the city have demanded the district administration to upsurge security around all market areas.

Talking to this agency here on Sunday, President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Sharjil Mir said that as the holy month of Ramazan has started, the security arrangements made in shopping areas need to be revised in accordance with the rush of visitors. He said the presence of the large number of beggars who sought alms but were involved in criminal activities like pick-pocketing and snatching of different items from the people visiting the markets. President Commercial Market Raja Tauheed also asked the concerned to beef up the security of city markets, especially during the evening hours.