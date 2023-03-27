‘US investors want to invest in furniture industry’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation led by its Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday returned to Pakistan after visiting the United States for two weeks to explore new avenues of investment and further enhancing the export besides strengthening the economic ties between the two countries.

In a statement issued here stated that he said PFC held result oriented dialogue with their counterparts for joint ventures in furniture sector. The US investors have shown keen interest and wanted to further explore investment avenues in diversified furniture industry. He said there is a vast scope to increase furniture export volume due to an upward trend, as the demand for furniture and wooden products are on the rise in the US and European markets along with the domestic consumers.

“We are making special efforts to increase furniture export catering to the rising global demand,” he said, adding that the delegation is also studying about the latest products and technologies in their fields. Such business-oriented tours could play a pivotal role for Pakistani furniture manufacturers in achieving the export target of more than $1 billion annually, he said.