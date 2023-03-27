Sellers continue overcharging on perishable items

LAHORE: The entire administration has only focused on model bazaars established by the industry department in the province and distribution of free flour, while sellers across the City continued overcharging and fleecing the general public.

No action was taken against overcharging in the open markets and wholesale markets. Once the higher rate of an item is fixed in the rate list then one cannot ask the sellers to sell it lower than the official rates.

Furthermore, the situation of open market in City is most vulnerable than anywhere. Every edible is being sold higher than the official rates without fear of any action from the district administration.

Almost prices of all edibles increased this week as compared to the last week which witnessed a decline in official rate list. The price of chicken was reduced by Rs28 per kg, fixed at Rs318-326 per kg, sold at Rs400-420 per kg, and chicken meat fixed at Rs489 per kg, and sold at Rs520-1,000 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was gained by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs45-49 per kg, B-Grade at Rs40-44 per kg, C-grade at Rs35-38 per kg, mixed sold at Rs60-70 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was also increased by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs115-120 kg, sold at Rs140-150 per kg, B-grade at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs120-130 per kg, and C-grade at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs100-110 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade increased by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs115-120 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg, B-grade at Rs100-105 per kg, and C-grade, fixed at Rs85-90 per kg, B&C sold at Rs130-140 per kg. The price of garlic local was increased by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs228-238 per kg, sold at Rs300-320 per kg, and garlic Chinese by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs340-355, sold at Rs400 per kg. The price of Ginger Thai was increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs620-640 per kg, sold at Rs800 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese gained by Rs65 per kg, fixed at Rs200-210 per kg, sold at Rs350-400 per kg. Pumpkin was gained by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg. Capsicum price increased by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs115-120 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Price of cauliflower increased by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg, cabbage increased by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs35-37 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was gained by Rs24 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs120-160 per kg, carrot local by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was increased by Rs24 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Pea price was gained by Rs70 per kg, fixed at Rs155-160 per kg, sold at Rs180–200 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples increased by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs80-325 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs150-280 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs450-500 per kg. The price of banana special increased by Rs20 per dozen, fixed at Rs320-335 per dozen, sold at Rs450-500 per dozen, A-category by Rs30 per dozen, fixed at Rs190-200 per dozen, sold at Rs300-350 per dozen, and B-category by Rs15 per dozen, fixed at Rs150-155 per dozen, sold at Rs240-260 per dozen, and C-category by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs95-100 per dozen, sold at Rs200-220 per dozen.

Dates Irani price increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs470-490 per kg, sold at Rs600 to 1,200 per kg.

Guava price increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs155-160 per kg, sold at Rs300-400 per kg. Pomegranate Kandhari price increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs315-330 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg, pomegranate bedana by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs660-680 per kg, sold at Rs1,200-1,400 per kg.

Citrus fruit price fixed at Rs135-400 per dozen, sold at Rs600-800 per dozen. Strawberry was gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs105-205 per kg, sold at Rs200-300 per kg. Melon price increased by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs100-150 per kg, sold at Rs120-200 per kg.