 
close
Monday March 27, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Partly cloudy forecast

By Our Correspondent
March 27, 2023

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mithi where mercury reached 35°C, while in Lahore, it was 26.3°C and minimum was 13.7°C.