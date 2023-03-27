Lady doctor found dead in hostel

LAHORE: A lady doctor was found dead in the hostel of Lady Willingdon Hospital in Tibbi City area here on Sunday.

The victim identified as Dr Naseem Ejaz, 30, belonged to Gilgit-Baltistan. She had been staying in the hostel for the last four years. Police said all aspects of the lady doctor's death were being investigated. The body was shifted to morgue.

Woman found dead in Dar-ul-Aman: Body of a 36-year-old woman was recovered from a washroom of Dar-ul-Aman in the Nawankot area here on Sunday. An inmate spotted the body hanging in the bathroom and informed the administration. The woman was identified as 'S', wife of Tanveer. She hailed from Rawalakot. She had married against her family's will. The police suspected that she committed suicide by hanging herself with her Dupatta. The body was shifted to morgue.

Man arrested for blackmailing woman: Federal Investigation Cybercrime Circle Lahore has arrested an accused on the charges of blackmailing a woman. It was learnt that accused Afaq Sarwar shared objectionable photos and videos of the woman on social media in a bid to blackmail her. After the arrest, the videos of the complainant were recovered from the accused's mobile phone. A case was registered against the accused under relevant cybercrime sections.

Newborn body found: The body of a newborn boy was found in the limits of Sherakot police on Sunday. Some unidentified persons threw the body of the newborn boy in a local graveyard and escaped. The body was two to three days old. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

Woman found unconscious, dies in hospital: An old woman died in a local hospital on Sunday, a few hours after she was recovered unconscious in the Kot Lakhpat area. Some passersby spotted the woman lying unconscious on the road. The woman was shifted to a local hospital where she died. The identification of the woman was yet to be made. The body was shifted to the morgue.

Cop's murder suspect arrested: Defence C police arrested a drug dealer who had killed a constable of Dolphin Squad. The accused was identified as Akram alias Goga. Police said that the accused had killed the constable of Dolphin Squad four months ago.

accidents: Around 11 people were killed while 945 injured in 875 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.A spokesman for the Rescue 1122 on Sunday said 439 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 118 pedestrians and 395 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 218 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 231 people

placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 75 victims and third Multan with 56 accidents and 54 victims.