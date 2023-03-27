Omar Associate, Greeno Sport record victories

KARACHI: Omar Associates and Greeno Sports overwhelmed their respective rivals in preliminary round matches of the 36th edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2023 for the Omar Trophy here at the KG Cricket Ground over the weekend.

Omar Associates hammered Heroes Cricket Club Quetta by nine wickets in their Group A encounter on Sunday after Greeno Sports had toppled Quetta Cricket Academy by 92 runs in their Group B fixture of on Saturday.

Heroes CC Quetta were routed for 122 in 17.4 overs despite Ismail Shah’s fluent 52 off 31 balls containing two sixes and five fours. The innings was wrecked by the trio of Danish Aziz (4-23), Kashif Ali (2-10) and Hassan Khan (2-20).

Muhammad Nafay’s sizzling unbeaten knock of 72 coming from only 35 balls which included half a dozen sixes and four fours allowed Omar Associates to race to the target of 123 in just 10.5 overs. He was adjudged Man of the Match.

In the other game, Greeno Sports overcame the early loss of both their openers, Shehzar Muhammad and Ram Ravi, to post a formidable total of 209 for six in the allotted 20 overs. Obaidullah led the counterattack with a breezy knock of 75 off 48 balls which contained five sixes and as many fours.

Osama Baloch (45 off 30 balls), Zubair Dilawar (25 off 12 balls), Daniyal Rajput (25 off 16 balls), and 28 extras took the total past 200 despite Muhammad Ghous picking up three wickets.

Quetta Academy ran into trouble while chasing the big target. Skipper Faraz-ul-Hasan (21 off 19 balls) weathered the storm upfront but apart from Abdul Nasir (46 off 28 balls) nobody could come to terms with the spin of Shehzer Muhammad and they were bowled out for 117 in 17.2 overs.