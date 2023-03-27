Pakistan has seen rapid population growth in recent years, leaving India, Nepal and Bangladesh behind. It is the country with the highest fertility rate in South Asia at present, which is creating a lot of problems for the country. The greatest cause of overpopulation in Pakistan is gender inequality. We are among the worst countries in terms of gender parity and the worst in our region.

To deal with overpopulation, countries are investing in women’s empowerment to put an end to unwanted pregnancies. Education and employment opportunities are given, along with better access to family planning. Pakistan also needs to follow suit in order to stabilize the population growth rate.

Shaik Badini

Quetta