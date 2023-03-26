Qureshi condemns govt, admin for stopping PTI rally workers

LAHORE: PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi accused the Punjab government and the Lahore district administration of causing hurdles in PTI’s Lahore gathering.

Talking to media outside Zaman Park Saturday, the former foreign minister said that the administration was playing with the law and the caretaker government was an extension to the PDM.

He claimed that all roads leading to the Minar-e-Pakistan were blocked with containers and transporters across the province were told not to drive towards Lahore.

Qureshi said that the PTI was holding its jalsa after approval from the LHC. Since Friday, raids and arrests were continued all over Punjab and PTI workers were picked up from their homes and booked unlawfully under 16 MPO. He charged that actions were being taken against PTI workers by the Punjab Deputy Commissioners which was sheer fascism not seen before.

The PTI stalwart further said that Imran Khan was as firm as a rock. He asked the workers to abstain from any illegal activity and reach Minar-e-Pakistan at all costs.

Imran will make an important speech for the election for which the PTI has moved the Supreme Court, Qureshi concluded.