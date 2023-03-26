ATC grants bail to Imran in three cases

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan until April 4 in three cases registered against him in Lahore.

Imran had moved the court, seeking interim bail in the cases registered at the Race Course Police Station on various charges, including an alleged attack on police officials and setting state property ablaze at Zaman Park.

As the hearing commenced, the counsel for Imran, Barrister Salman Safdar, argued that 140 cases had been registered against the former premier, out of which 40 FIRs were over terrorism charges.

The court summoned the records concerned and directed Imran to join the investigation. The court then granted him pre-arrest bail in three FIRs until April 4. The judge also directed the counsel to avoid bringing large crowds to the court.

The court also granted interim bail to PTI leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, Ijaz Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, for the same date. After the hearing, Imran Khan, while talking to the media, said that the incumbent government was indulging in cowardly moves by arresting 1,600 PTI workers to disrupt his rally.

He said the administration had placed containers to block the routes leading to Minar-i-Pakistan, saying the government and police have taken the step to block the PTI supporters from other towns and cities in Punjab from reaching the rally venue.

He claimed that it was clear that March 25 rally was going to be the largest in history. Imran asked his supporters to reach Minar-i-Pakistan, as the PTI would make history with the power of its workers.