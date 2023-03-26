PTI chief focal person’s wife writes to CJP over husband’s ‘abduction’

ISLAMABAD: The wife of Azhar Qazi on Saturday formally requested Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial to take suo moto notice of her husband’s abduction.

Mahnoor, the wife of Azhar Qazi, the focal person for former prime minister Imran Khan, wrote a letter to Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial saying that people in the incumbent federal and provincial governments do not seem to be very pleased, hence the revengeful targeting, abduction, and harassment of people connected with the PTI.

She informed the CJP that her husband Azhar Qazi had left home at around 2:45pm for Zaman Park, but neither he reached there nor came back home. He was searched by his family, close friends and political and party workers today but in vain.

“We also approached the police station concerned, but they are adamant not to cooperate with the applicant in search of the applicant’s husband as well as for the registration of FIR, which is the basic fundamental right of the applicant,” she wrote.

She believed that her husband had been abducted and detained illegally and unlawfully by the Punjab Police in connivance with the FIA and other law enforcement agencies at the behest of some powerful people to harm him and the entire family. She requested the CJP for the recovery and release of her husband from what she termed the illegal, unlawful custody of the powerful people, adding that this is a clear violation of the fundamental rights provided in the Constitution and that the matter may kindly be taken up in the sole jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.