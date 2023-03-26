Elahi confirms he formally resigned as AGP

Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi. — Attorney General for Pakistan Office/ website

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi on Saturday contradicted media reports wherein it was stated that the government had asked him to step down as Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP). “It is absolutely incorrect that I was asked to resign,” he clarified in a statement issued here.

“In fact when I communicated my intention to resign to senior members of the government, I was requested to defer sending the resignation to the President and at their request, I handed the original resignation over to a senior minister,” the former AGP said, adding that the government may send it to the president at its convenience. He further said that unfortunately some facts were selectively leaked in the media the other day and while he avoided engaging with numerous reporters and media channels who contacted him repeatedly, a distorted narrative was being created which was why he was now constrained to send this clarification.

Meanwhile, Elahi said he had formally resigned from the AGP position, requesting President Dr Arif Alvi to accept it with immediate effect. “It has been my privilege and honour to serve as the 37th Attorney General for Pakistan however, for personal reasons I am unable to continue in this prestigious position,” Elahi wrote to President on official letterhead of the AGP office. “Accordingly, I hereby resign from the position of Attorney General for Pakistan and request you to accept it with immediate effect,” he further wrote.