Police bust 3-member gang

Rawalpindi: Police have busted a gang involved in street crime and recovered snatched amount of Rs450,000 from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

The leader of the Walli Badshah gang was held involved in street crime along with two accomplices Shehbaz Khan, Azizullah and Tariq Khan by the New Town Police. Police have recovered the motorcycle and weapons used in the crime from their custody. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SHO said that the accused used to snatch cash and mobile phones from the citizens at gunpoint, and the stolen goods were recovered after the identification from the accused, SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of the police team and said that the accused who were involved in attacking the lives and property of the citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law.

Meanwhile, police have arrested four illegal arms holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday, informed a police spokesman. Waris Khan Police held three illegal arms holders Usman, Ismail, Ahmed Javed and recovered three pistols 30 bore from their possession. Similarly, Westridge Police recovered a pistol 30 bore from Farid. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.