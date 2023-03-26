Wasa on high alert

Rawalpindi: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Rawalpindi was on high alert to cope with any situation and continuously monitoring the water level situation in Nullah Leh, particularly during rains, said Wasa Managing Director (MD) Muhammad Tanveer.
He said that the sanitation staff of WASA remained present along the nullah especially in low-lying areas of the town, during rains. He said that after the Meteorological Department’s prediction of the rain in twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the agency had completed all the arrangements to cope with any situation.
The staff and machinery had been deployed in different areas along Nullah Leh and low-lying areas, he added. The staff deployed in low-lying areas was well equipped with water-sucking machines. “We are ready to face any kind of situation,” he claimed. All the sanitation workers had been directed to remain alert in areas along Nullah Leh and other low-lying areas of the town to prevent water logging, he added. According to WASA spokesman, teams were deployed at Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk Underpass, Rehmanabad, Shamisabad, Sadiqabad, City Saddar Road, Gawalmandi and other areas.
According to water level sensor data, five feet water level was recorded at Katarian and four feet at Gawalmandi at 4 p.m. here on Saturday.
