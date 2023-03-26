AIOU relaxes admission policy

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has relaxed the admission conditions for students willing to take admission in Associate Degree in Arts (BA) in the ongoing admissions of semester Spring 2023.
According to AIOU, as per the new policy, all the students who have passed the intermediate exam can take admitted to this program. It is pertinent to mention here that the previous condition of intermediate passed with least 45% marks has been revoked.
Vice Chancellor (VC) AIOU, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, wishes that a person who wants to continue studying should have given proper chance and keeping this in view, he has provided an opportunity to the students with low marks in the intermediate to increase their education. Intermediate pass students can get admission to the Associate Degree (BA) by April 18.
Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Saturday visited Liaquat Bagh free flour mega...
Rawalpindi: I could not believe it; the gas supply was given the axe at the ‘Sehri’ and Iftar time, as I tried to...
Rawalpindi: Majority of ulcer patients who opt for regular fasting may face complications including recurrence of the...
Rawalpindi: Police have busted a gang involved in street crime and recovered snatched amount of Rs450,000 from their...
Islamabad: The National Academy of Higher Education , HEC organized the fourth cohort of the National Faculty...
Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the...