Shakir Shujaabadi calls on governor

LAHORE: Prominent Seraiki poet Shakir Shujaabadi called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Saturday.

The Governor congratulated Shakir Shujaabadi on receiving Sitara-i-Imtiaz on March 23. During the meeting, the Seraiki poet also narrated his new poetry to Punjab Governor.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that Shakir Shujaabadi is our pride and a valuable asset of the country. He said that the way Shakir had given voice to the oppressed classes through his poetry is commendable and he is the pride of Seraiki Wasaib.

Shakir Shujaabadi said that he has written poetry in five languages including Urdu, Punjabi, Seraiki, Mewati and Haryanvi and his famous poetry collections include Pele Pat, Lahu Da Arak and Kuliat-e-Shakir. He said that he has always talked about humanity and love in his poetry.

On this occasion, Shakir also expressed concern over the violation of copyrights of his poetry collection. Governor assured him of his cooperation to resolve this issue.