Scattered rain predicted

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till tonight. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while light rain-thunderstorm was expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Cherat, Lower Dir, Peshawar, Bacha Khan, Malam Jabba, Kakul, Bannu, Para Chinar, Balakot, Saidu Sharif, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Nurpur thal, Kasur, Okara, Narowal, Islamabad, Murree, Mangla, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Rawalpindi, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Khanewal, Multan, Rawalakot, Kotli, Muzaffarabad and Garhi Duppata. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Mithi where mercury reached 34°C while in Lahore it was 23.8°C and minimum was 13.5°C.