Sharjeel announces information call centre to counter fake news against Sindh govt

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced the establishment of an information call centre at the provincial information department and directed the information secretary to prepare PC1 for the project.
He announced this while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of the department at his office.
The minister said the call centre would provide timely and authentic information on the policies and initiatives of the provincial government and would also counter fake news and propaganda against it.
He said the performance of his department should be improved and proper publicity of the development projects of the Sindh government should be ensured. He said the government had done excellent work in every field. “It is the responsibility of the information department to disseminate and apprise the public of the welfare initiatives of the government.”
Memon directed that he had given the policy guidelines and wanted results. He said the focus should be on the social media wing of the department and its performance should be improved.
Information Secretary Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, Director Admin Muhammad Yousuf Kaboroo, Director Publications Mansoor Rajput, Director Advertisements Imtiaz Joyo, Deputy Director Advertisements Sarang Chandio and others attended the meeting.
