Elderly man shot dead, three others wounded in mugging incidents

An elderly man was killed over offering resistance during a street crime in the Tariq Road area on Saturday. Four other people were wounded in separate incidents, three of them over offering resistance during muggings, in different parts of the city.

With the latest casualties, some 30 people have been killed and over 145 others have been wounded over offering resistance during street crime in different parts of the city this year.

According to details, an elderly man identified as 65-year-old Rehman, alias Rehman Baba, was killed in a firing incident near Tariq Road within the jurisdiction of the Ferozabad police station. Police said the deceased was a resident of Pirabad, and worked as a watchman at a goldsmith’s shop on Tariq Road.

Police said the victim had arrived on his motorbike when the suspects attempted to snatch his two-wheeler from him, adding that when then man resisted, the suspects shot him dead.

A crowd of people gathered at the scene of the crime, but the suspects managed to escape, leaving the motorbike behind when they saw the crowd gathering. Police also arrived at the scene and later registered a case against the unidentified suspects.

Separately, 50-year-old Mir Habib, son of Din Pasha, was injured when unidentified suspects opened fired on him over offering resistance during a robbery near Adamjee Nagar, Dhoraji, within limits of the Bahadurabad police station. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

In another incident, 25-year-old Nasrullah, son of Gul Zaman, was injured when suspects opened fired on him over offering resistance during a robbery in the New Karachi area. He was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

Similarly, 25-year-old Abdul Malik, son of Hukum Khan, was injured during a robbery near Saima Villas within the jurisdiction of the Manghopir police station. He was taken to the ASH.

A teenager identified as 19-year-old Hammad was injured in a firing incident in the Liaquatabad area. He was taken to the ASH. Police said that it was yet to be ascertained if the victim was injured over offering resistance during a mugging bid.