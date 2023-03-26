Experts to treat ailing Noor Jehan at Karachi zoo: Tessori

A team of expert vets would reach the Karachi Zoological Gardens for the treatment of a female elephant at the zoo, Noor Jehan, announced Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday.

The elephant at the Karachi zoo is afflicted with a joint and bone disease. Noor Jehan developed the condition two and a half months ago. Her disease has progressed, leaving her hind limbs partially paralysed.

Governor Tessori visited the Karachi zoo with Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah. The governor said that there would be a full inquiry regarding the treatment and care of Noor Jehan.

He said the allegation of political support to the zoo staff is false, adding that they would take action against whoever is found guilty in the inquiry. The Karachi administrator has been directed to submit a detailed report within three days regarding the care, diet and treatment of the elephant.

Tessori said that for the treatment of the elephant, experts of the international organisation Four Paws would reach Karachi in four or five days. “I have come to the zoo along with the minister of local government so that if there is any administrative negligence, it should be removed.”

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman, Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, Zoo Director Khalid Hashmi and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Governor Tessori said that the purpose of visiting the zoo was to investigate the news circulating on social media regarding the health of Noor Jehan. This is an issue regarding animals, so any negligence would not be tolerated.

The administrator said they would inform the media about the facts on the health and care of the elephants at the Karachi zoo. He said the Karachi zoo is a historical asset where more than 800 animals and birds are housed.

LG Minister Shah said that former president Asif Ali Zardari has ordered special care and treatment of Noor Jehan. If there is a shortage of funds, he said, Zardari would cover the cost of the treatment from his pocket.

He also said that the zoo has some problems, but they would be resolved. He announced the construction of a standard hospital at the Karachi zoo for the treatment of animals.

In particular, he added, the shortage of vets would be addressed, and whatever needs to be brought in for the treatment of the zoo’s elephants, it would be brought in from the outside. He pointed out that international organisations are also interested in the improvement of the Karachi zoo.

Shah said that in the upcoming budget of Sindh, a large fund would be allocated for the Karachi zoo. He said the provincial government had started development works to improve the zoo because the KMC was facing shortage of funds. Efforts are being made to make the KMC stand on its own feet, he added.

The governor and the LG minister also visited the sites of different development projects in the city. They visited Jehangir Road and the Jauhar Chowrangi Flyover to monitor the construction works.

They were briefed about the construction of a storm water drain near the newly inaugurated Zia Mohyeddin Flyover at Jauhar Chowrangi. Once the underpass is also constructed at the roundabout, said the governor, the traffic movement in the area would be swift.