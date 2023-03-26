PPP to contest LG by-polls for all 11 vacant Karachi UCs

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced that it would field candidates to contest the upcoming local government by-elections in Karachi for all the 11 vacant union committees (UCs).

The announcement to this effect was made at the meeting of the PPP Karachi Division on Saturday with Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani in chair. The meeting took into consideration in detail the affairs related to the upcoming by-polls for 11 UCs in Karachi.

Speaking to the participants of the meeting, Ghani, who is also the PPP’s president for the city, said the party would contest the upcoming by-polls from every constituency and would secure victory on the basis of public support.

The presidents and general secretaries of the PPP in different districts of Karachi also expressed their reservations about the ongoing census drive in the city. The meeting decided that the reservations would be conveyed to the relevant authorities of the federal and provincial governments.

Ghani said that from day one they had been expressing reservations about the census drive. He said the housing census had not been completed before beginning the population count.

He said the accurate population count of the province should be determined through the census campaign so that the people of Sindh get their due share in the federal financial resources. He pointed out that provinces receive funds for development and other projects on the basis of the census results.

The meeting also considered the decision of observing the death anniversary of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on April 4 at district level. The meeting was attended by PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Karachi General Secretary Jawed Nagori and other leaders.