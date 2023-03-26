 
March 26, 2023
Azerbaijan violates ceasefire agreement with Armenia: Russia

By AFP
March 26, 2023

MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday accused Azerbaijan of violating the Moscow-brokered ceasefire that ended the 2020 war with Armenia, by letting its troops cross over the demarcation line.

“On March 25... a unit of the armed forces of Azerbaijan crossed a line of contact in the district of Shusha, in violation” of the agreement of November 9, 2020, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.