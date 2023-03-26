Good riddance

In his speeches criticizing the ECP’s decision not to hold the Punjab elections in April, Imran Khan has claimed that there would be no dramatic changes in the political situation between April and October 8, the new date for the elections.

This is not true. Imran Khan might find himself going to jail or being disqualified during the intervening period given the numerous cases against him. Such a development might also bring some peace of mind for sober Pakistanis and more level-headed PTI leaders.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi