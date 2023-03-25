CTD arrests 5 terrorists in Gujranwala, DG Khan

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested five terrorists of a banned organisation in operations carried out in two cities of Punjab. The operations were conducted in Gujranwala and Dera Ghazi Khan and those arrested were identified as Abdul Muqit, Abid Waheed, Gul Zaman, Ramzan and Ikram.

According to the CTD officials, explosive material, suicide vest making equipment and weapons were recovered from these terrorists. The CTD investigated 33 suspects and arrested the above mentioned five terrorists. An official said the CTD Punjab detained 66 suspects during 420 combing operation this week.