APNS hails conferment of civil awards on Nizami, Shami

ISLAMABAD: The APNS Friday expressed its pleasure over the conferring of Hilal-e-Imtiaz upon its two former presidents, late Arif Nizami and Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami, and Altaf Hasan Qureshi, member emeritus, and Pride of Performance on Tikka Khan, Secretary General All Pakistan Akhbar Farosh Federation.
In a statement, Ms. Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General All Pakistan Newspapers Society, have congratulated Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami, the family of late Arif Nizami, Altaf Hasan Qureshi and Tikka Khan for receiving the civil awards in recognition of their outstanding performance in the field of journalism and print media which is in fact a due recognition of their excellence and services rendered to the promotion and development of journalism in the country.
The APNS office-bearers are confident that Mr. Shami, Mr. Qureshi and Mr. Tikka Khan would continue their contribution to the cause of print media and freedom of press.
