ATC gives bail to 93 PTI workers

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted post-arrest bail to 93 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers involved in clashes with law-enforcers at Zaman Park.

The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs50,000 each for availing the relief of post-arrest bail. However, it dismissed the bail petitions of nine accused, from whom petrol bombs and weapons were recovered.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the bail petitions filed by 102 PTI workers who were arrested from Zaman Park during a police raid on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence.

The petitioners’ counsel argued that the police had registered a bogus case against his clients. He submitted that the court had sent the accused to jail on judicial remand and they were no longer required for investigation.

He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his clients. However, the prosecution opposed the bail request, saying that petrol bombs and weapons were recovered from some accused.