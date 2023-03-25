Gandapur’s residence, farm house raided in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police and the Federal Investigation Agency raided the residence and farmhouse of former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gundapur for making threats against government institutions but he could not be arrested.

The police and the FIA officials conducted the raids on complaints that Ali Amin Gundapur had issued threats against government institutions.

The police also raided the residences of his focal persons and key supporters including Latif Niazi, Nawaz Khan, Mama Rehan, Sheikh Akmal, Sanaullah alias Kaka Shah, Kamran and others. However, none of them could be arrested.