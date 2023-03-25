Gandapur’s residence, farm house raided in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police and the Federal Investigation Agency raided the residence and farmhouse of former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gundapur for making threats against government institutions but he could not be arrested.
The police and the FIA officials conducted the raids on complaints that Ali Amin Gundapur had issued threats against government institutions.
The police also raided the residences of his focal persons and key supporters including Latif Niazi, Nawaz Khan, Mama Rehan, Sheikh Akmal, Sanaullah alias Kaka Shah, Kamran and others. However, none of them could be arrested.
LAHORE: At the Game Developers Conference hosted in San Francisco, California, U.S. Consul General in Lahore William...
LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested five terrorists of a banned organisation in operations carried out...
ISLAMABAD: The APNS Friday expressed its pleasure over the conferring of Hilal-e-Imtiaz upon its two former...
WASHINGTON: Pakistan, US governments expressed resolve to continue deepening alliances and work together for Green...
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Friday granted post-arrest bail to 93 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers involved...
KARACHI: The federal government has approved the second revised feasibility study report of the Karachi Circular...