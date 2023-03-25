Law to penalise maligning of armed forces on the cards

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to introduce stringent laws to apprehend the people trying to malign the armed forces on social media.

The draft of the proposed law would be placed in the National Assembly on Monday when it will commence its 51st session.

The president has already summoned the session on the advice of the government.

The sources told The News that the federal cabinet assented to the legislation. The people being part of the malicious campaign against the armed forces while living abroad would also face the consequences as their facilitators in the country would be called for questioning.

Anyone who has link with such elements and providing assistance for the nefarious activities to defame the country and its institutions would be punished as per the law.

The fine-tuning of the piece of legislation is underway and it is expected that it would be brought on the first day of the NA session on Monday.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar will give briefing on the draft on Monday. The legislation would mandate the trial of the accused under terror laws.

The offenders could be deprived of their assets upon establishment of the offence, the sources said.

The National Assembly will start proceedings midday while the joint sitting of the two houses of parliament will meet after three hours of the NA in the afternoon.

The joint sitting of the two houses would also attain importance since PTI would also attend it and participate in debate through its members in Senate.

The four PTI members of the National Assembly loyal to Imran will also attend the joint sitting. They will also participate in the NA session earlier.