Bus crash kills 22 in northern Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria: At least 22 people were killed when a commercial bus lost control and ploughed into a crowd before bursting into flames in northern Nigeria, police said on Friday.
The bus carrying 21 passengers swerved off the road on Thursday when a front tyre burst, and crashed into a crowd sheltering from the heat under a tree in Udubo village, in the Bauchi state. Police spokesman Ahmed Mohammed Wakil said in a statement that “the vehicle burst into flames with twenty-one passengers on board (all) burnt beyond recognition”.
