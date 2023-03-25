Two street criminals held

Rawalpindi:In an operation against criminals, Rawalpindi Police here on Friday arrested two street criminals and recovered Rs359,000 snatched cash, five stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police arrested two, Zahid, ringleader and Muzammil, wanted in various cases. He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO New Town Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police conducted a raid and managed to net the accused.

Police also recovered Rs359,000 cash, five stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession. As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said.