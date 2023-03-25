Two street criminals held

Rawalpindi:In an operation against criminals, Rawalpindi Police here on Friday arrested two street criminals and recovered Rs359,000 snatched cash, five stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, New Town police arrested two, Zahid, ringleader and Muzammil, wanted in various cases. He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO New Town Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police conducted a raid and managed to net the accused.
Police also recovered Rs359,000 cash, five stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession. As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said.
Rawalpindi:The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company has devised a comprehensive plan for the city’s cleanliness...
Islamabad:Knowledge Stream, a leading provider of IT professionals in Pakistan, and IUCPSS, the Inter-University...
Islamabad:The importance of the agriculture and livestock sectors in the economic development of Balochistan...
Islamabad:University of London hosted its Recognised Centres’ leadership meeting in a Hotel here, says a press...
Islamabad:“As a Chinese brand committed to independent research and development, Chery has been driven by technology...
Islamabad:Islamic World Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organization entered into a partnership with the National...