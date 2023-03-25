UoL holds leadership meeting

Islamabad:University of London (UoL) hosted its Recognised Centres’ leadership meeting in a Hotel here, says a press release.

All CEOs and heads of Recognised Centres of University of London in Pakistan attended the leadership meeting. The Pro-Vice Chancellor International, University of London, Dr. Mary Stiasny, Saad Wasim, Regional Adviser South Asia, Walid Mushtaq, CEO Roots International Schools and Colleges & Metropolitan International United College, Alex Boughton, Head of Business Support Services and Holly Peterson, Head of Alumni Development also attended this meeting.

Other Recognised Centres’ CEOs included Zain Qasir, Sarah Khattak from TILS, Nasir Kasuri from Beaconhouse International College, Khusro Pervaiz from SZABIST, Khadija Mushtaq from Roots IVY, Rashid Khaloon from LGS, Dr Asad from UCL Lahore and many more renowned educational institution heads.

Professor Mary applauded the efforts of all these centres for providing high quality education in Pakistan and their contribution towards Transnational Education in Pakistan.Saad Wasim, Regional Advisor South-Asia talked about the regulatory requirements in Pakistan pertaining to HEC and Pakistan Bar Council to run Foreign TNE degrees in Pakistan.

Alex Boughton and Holly Peterson also gave sessions on the Business Support Services and Alumni Development. The Leadership Meeting was well organised and attended with all the Recognised Centres in Pakistan participating in the event.