Minister promises smooth delivery of free flour

LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Minister for Communications & Works Bilal Afzal on Friday visited Sahiwal, where he inspected various free flour centres set up under the Punjab government Free Flour package.Commissioner Sahiwal Shoaib Iqbal Syed and Deputy Commissioner Ikram ul Haq accompanied him.

The provincial minister while reviewing the arrangements at flour points established in Nawaz Sharif Park and Panahgah Sahiwal Club said that the Punjab government had made a historic package of providing free flour to the poor. The minister said that the free flour was being distributed to more than one 15 million families across the province.