Importance of water highlighted

LAHORE:UET Lahore’s Civil Engineering Department celebrated World Water Day by organising a seminar “Importance of Water Resources” along with the video competition here on Friday.

Faculty members and students of the department participated in the event. After a welcome note by the Head of Hydraulic division of Civil Engineering Department Prof Dr Noor Muhammad Khan, the guest speaker Engr Shahid Hameed, Adviser to Wapda Chairman on hydroplaning, addressed the session and highlighted the importance of water resources in the country and the efforts made by Wapda in harnessing these available resources for the development of Pakistan. A video competition on the “Importance of water '' was also held among the students.