29,257 cops to perform Ramazan security duties across Sindh

As many as 29,257 police officers and men will perform security duties across Sindh during Ramazan. This figure was shared with provincial police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon in a review meeting on the holy month, officials said on Friday.

Inspector General of Police Memon directed that under the 2023 Contingency Plan of Ramazan, the security mechanism should be made foolproof in all respects.

He issued instructions to implement the contingency plan by integrating effective and concrete measures during the sacred month so that protection of the life and property of the people could be made ensured.

According to a report of the Sindh AIG Operations, more than 10,365 police officers and jawans will perform security duties at 7,762 mosques, Taraweeh gatherings and other open places in the East, West and South ranges of the Karachi police.

According to the report, more than 3,270 officers and jawans, including 404 mobile van and 190 motorcycle-mounted personnel, will perform security duties at 2,085 mosques and Taraweeh prayers sites in the Hyderabad Police Range.

Around 1,517 officers and jawans, including 45 mobile phones and 27 motorcycle-riding personnel, will perform security duties at 222 mosques and open places of Taraweeh in the Mirpurkhas Police Range during Ramazan.

More than 2,789 officers and jawans will perform security duties in 441 mosques and open places of Taraweeh prayers in the Shaheed Benazirabad Police Range, in addition to 75 mobile and 110 motorcycle-riding personnel. Around 3,018 officers and men will perform duties at 999 mosques and open spaces for Taraweeh prayers in the Sukkur Police Range, including 95 mobile and 124 motorcycle-riding personnel.

The officials said that more than 8,298 officers and men will perform security duties at 1,426 mosques and open spaces for Taraweeh prayers in the Larkana Police Range during Ramazan. The deployment includes around 469 mobile and more than 288 motorcycle-riding personnel, the report said.