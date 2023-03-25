Democracy under attack

The ECP has unilaterally postponed the elections in Punjab, earlier fixed for April 30 by the Supreme Court. The latter had allowed for the deadline to be extended by the “barest minimum” in case of any logistical issues. The ECP’s new October 8 deadline clearly goes against this requirement.

Any reasonable person would conclude that extending the deadline by over five months exceeds the “barest minimum” condition. This decision will only worsen the chaos on the economic front and the overall situation of the country.

Arshad M Khawaja

Karachi