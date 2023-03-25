Disastrous decision

The ECP has announced that it will be postponing the Punjab elections from April 30 to October 8. This decision goes against the spirit of the constitution. The constitution is clear about the holding of general elections after the dissolution of an assembly. This decision will have grave repercussions on the political scenario of Pakistan.

It will result in more demonstrations, riots and clashes with the authorities. We cannot afford further political instability and holding elections for the dissolved assemblies as soon as possible is the only way out of the quagmire.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala