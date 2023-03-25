Banks to remain open on Sat-Sun

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed 14 authorised banks to keep all their designated branches open from 09:00am to 2:00pm on Saturday and Sunday (i.e. 25-03-2023 and 26-03-2023) throughout the country, a statement said on Friday.

The move aims at facilitating the intending pilgrims to deposit application forms along with dues for Hajj 2023. Earlier, in terms of Hajj Policy 2023, the ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has authorised 14 banks (viz. National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Soneri Bank and Meezan Bank) to collect application forms along with dues from intending pilgrims for Hajj 2023 w.e.f. March 16, 2023 till March 31, 2023 throughout the country.