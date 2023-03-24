Two killed in separate incidents

SUKKUR: Two persons, including a woman, were killed in two different incidents of firing in Larkana and Kandhkot on Thursday.
In one of the incidents, Saddam Hussain allegedly shot dead Mumtaz Ali Abbasi over a land dispute at village Naugoth in Larkana and escaped from the scene.
Police shifted the body to a hospital and conducted raids to arrest the killer.
In another incident, a woman was killed while two men were injured in an armed clash between Sawand and Sundrani in the riverine area.
ISLAMABAD: In the wake of the non-availability of 40-45mmcfd gas from the Gambat gasfield in Sindh and 265mmcfd gas...
ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League Chairman Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday requested Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice...
ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad district and sessions court on Thursday sent Hassaan Niazi, the nephew of PTI Chairman Imran...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that the decision of the...
LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly elections' postponement, as well as possibly the KP Assembly’s, has exacerbated the...
HYDERABAD: An explosion on the railway track near Kotri suspended railway traffic here on Thursday, however, no loss...