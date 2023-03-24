Two killed in separate incidents

SUKKUR: Two persons, including a woman, were killed in two different incidents of firing in Larkana and Kandhkot on Thursday.

In one of the incidents, Saddam Hussain allegedly shot dead Mumtaz Ali Abbasi over a land dispute at village Naugoth in Larkana and escaped from the scene.

Police shifted the body to a hospital and conducted raids to arrest the killer.

In another incident, a woman was killed while two men were injured in an armed clash between Sawand and Sundrani in the riverine area.