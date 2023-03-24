Jacobabad police arrest three in woman gang-rape case

SUKKUR: Jacobabad Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three suspects involved in the gang-rape of a woman who succumbed to her wounds on March 22, 2023. Sukhan w/o Niaz Muhammad, who was subjected to gang-rape and had been undergoing treatment at a Sukkur hospital since January 15 died.

Jacobabad Police had taken the victim’s body into their custody from the relatives and took it to Jacobabad Civil Hospital for post-mortem report. However, later the police handed over the body to the deceased’s relatives, who laid her to rest in village Bahadurpur. It is pertinent to mention that a month ago, the accused had barged into the victim’s house situated at Asif Khoso near Thulh in Jacobabad and made them eat some food laced with drugs which rendered them unconscious. The accused then sexually assaulted the women at gunpoint. Kareema Machi, mother-in-law of Sukhan, had died a week after the incident.

The police had arrested one accused, however four others were at large. The victim’s family had nominated Tehkan alias Takan Golo and four others in the FIR registered with Police Station Dilmurad of Jacobabad.

Lal Bakhash Machi, grandfather of the victim woman, said that even after the passage of 45 days they were still waiting for the justice as the police neither arrested all the accused nor shared the DNA test report of the victim.

Meanwhile, Dilmurad Police Station SHO said they had arrested the major suspect Tehkan who was in judicial custody, adding that the DNA test samples of the victim had been sent to LUMS laboratory. Police sources said the police arrested two more suspects Imtiaz and Qurban Gabol, while the raids were being conducted to apprehend the main accused Qurban Golo.