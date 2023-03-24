ECP has committed contempt: Elahi

LAHORE: Former federal minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Shah, former MPAs Hakim Ali Bhatti, Mamoon Tarar, Faisal Saud Bhatti, Abdullah Yousuf Warraich, Nighat Mehmood, Mahnaz Saeed, Abdullah Faisal, Manzoor Warraich and Jahanzeb Rashid met former Punjab chief minister and Central President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here Thursday.

The current political situation in the country was discussed in the meeting. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the election commission has committed contempt of court by postponing the election on the unconstitutional demand of the PDM.

The decision of the Supreme Court is final and the election will be held on time, he said, adding Rana Sanaullah has committed contempt by saying the decision of the Supreme Court is not the final verdict and the chief justice cannot interfere. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that people like Rana Sanaullah and Maryam Nawaz do not even forgive the Supreme Court when they follow their desires.

He said that currently, Imran Khan is the only person in the country who has the full support of the people, the whole world recognises that Imran Khan has never broken the law, Imran Khan is a politician who respects the judiciary, Tehreek-e-Insaaf is Pakistan’s only nationwide national party, those who wish to ban it are living in a fool’s paradise.