SPU says committed to protecting Chinese

MULTAN: The protection of foreigners, especially Chinese citizens, is of utmost importance, and the Special Protection Unit (SPU) personnel deployed to protect Chinese camps will do everything possible to ensure their safety around the clock.

Special Protection Unit DIG Tayyab Hafeez Cheema made this statement during his visit to the Chinese campuses of the Multan Battalion on Thursday, where he was checking the safety of foreign guests. He assured that the SPU is always committed to providing comprehensive security to all foreigners, especially Chinese friends.

Additional Director Security Multan, Major (Rtd) Qaiser Rana, also provided a briefing on the safety and security of foreigners in South Punjab and visited the Chinese campuses in the Multan Battalion.

While issuing instructions, SPU DIG Tayyab Hafeez Cheema and Additional Director Security Multan, Major (Rtd) Qaiser Rana, stressed conducting search operations near the locations of foreigners and taking extra precautionary measures in case of any roadblocks. They also emphasized the importance of continuing fresh training courses for the youth under the comprehensive safety strategy.