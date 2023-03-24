 
close
Friday March 24, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Pesco asked to stop prolonged outages

By Our Correspondent
March 24, 2023

MANSEHRA: Residents of Jaloo union council on Thursday demanded the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) to stop prolonged and unscheduled load-shedding at the Lassan Nawab electricity feeder. Led by Zia Ahmad, a group of locals told journalists that Pesco suspended the power supply from 9am to 4pm daily at the Lassan Nawab feeder.