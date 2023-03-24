Pesco asked to stop prolonged outages

MANSEHRA: Residents of Jaloo union council on Thursday demanded the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) to stop prolonged and unscheduled load-shedding at the Lassan Nawab electricity feeder. Led by Zia Ahmad, a group of locals told journalists that Pesco suspended the power supply from 9am to 4pm daily at the Lassan Nawab feeder.
LAHORE: National Engineering Services Pakistan celebrated 50th anniversary of its inception with great enthusiasm on...
ISLAMABAD: The scheduled banks received over 26,000 applications under the government’s regular Haj scheme till...
LAHORE: On the directions of caretaker chief minister, a strict warning was issued to Assistant Commissioner Shalimar...
KARACHI: A minor girl was electrocuted to death while playing at her house in Surjani Town on Thursday. Meanwhile, two...
KARACHI: There is a shortfall of 56 percent in the water demand of Karachi, announced the chief executive officer of...
KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said in a message on Pakistan Day that March 23 is an...