KP continues distribution of free flour among underprivileged

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has established sites for the distribution of free flour in all districts of the province under Special Ramazan Package through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) where distribution of flour among the deserving people is underway.

A statement issued here on Thursday by the Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) stated that the provincial government was distributing three sacks of 10kg each among every deserving family in the holy month of Ramazan.

People have been urged to send the message ‘Atta space CNIC’ from their mobile phone to 8171 before going to flour dealers.The consumers can approach the nearest retailers to get free flour after receiving a verification message from 8171, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Lower Kohistan Mohammad Rafiq Khan visited different bazaars including Dobair, Ranolia, Gejal, Sholgara and Pattan and inspected the distribution of free flour to deserving people.

He also inspected Sholgara Flour Mills and directed the owners to ensure availability of flour in the markets during the holy month of Ramazan.Deputy Commissioner Bannu Manzoor Ahmed Afridi, in a statement, said that people could get information about their eligibility by visiting https://freeatta .kp.gov.pk.

Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Iftikhar Ahmed, accompanied by ADC Abdul Wali Khan, inspected free flour distribution centers and directed officials to increase the numbers of facilitation counters to facilitate maximum people in getting free flour.

Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Rehan Gul Khattak chaired a meeting in connection with distribution of free flour among deserving people and directed officials concerned to ensure smooth delivery of flour to people.