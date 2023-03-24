Pakistan Day marked across KP with zeal

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Day was celebrated across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with traditional zeal on Thursday.

In the provincial capital, the day dawned with a 21-gun salute while special prayers were offered in the mosques for progress and prosperity of the country.Flag-hoisting ceremonies were also held in government offices to commemorate the historic day.

Different programmes were held in educational institutions to raise awareness among the youth about the sacrifices rendered by the ancestors for the creation of Pakistan.In Dera Ismail Khan, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines as Pakistan Day (March 23) was observed with national zeal and enthusiasm like other parts of the country here on Thursday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani along with police officers hoisted the national flag during a ceremony, which was attended by the cops.A smartly turned-out contingent of the district police presented a salute and national anthem was also played to mark the Pakistan Day.

Later, collective prayer was offered for peace in the district, prosperity of the country, and well-being of the force.In Charsadda, the Pakistan Day Sports Festival organised by the Pakistan Army in collaboration with the district administration, ended at Parang Sports Complex.

Commanding Officer 31 Baloch Regiment Lt Col Naveed Abbas Malik was the chief guest on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Adnan Fareed, ADC Sameer Loghari, DPO Charsadda Arif Khan, Major Faiz Ur Rehman, Capt Naveed, District Sports Officer and Organising Secretary Tahseen Ullah Khan, other high-ups and officials of all four games including football, volleyball, badminton and cricket and a large number of players and spectators attended the event.

A colourful ceremony was also held at the Jirga Hall in Kalaya, the headquarters of Orakzai tribal district, to mark the Pakistan Day.Deputy Commissioner Tayyab Abdullah presided while District Police Officer Nazir Ahmad Khan, Upper Orakzai Tehsil Chairman Mufti Muhammad Tahir, tribal elders and youths attended the function in large numbers.

The schoolchildren sang national songs while speakers highlighted the salient features of Pakistan history on the occasion.In Bajaur, the district administration and the Bajaur Scouts jointly arranged a rally on the Pakistan Day.

The rally started from the Bajaur Scouts Headquarters and culminated at Naway Dhand Chowk after passing through the Khar Bazaar. The participants were waving the Pakistani flags and chanting slogans ‘long live Pakistan!”.

Beside officials of district administration and police, tribal elders, maliks, students of seminaries, schools and colleges, Ulema, and teachers attended the rally.In Mohmand district too, people commemorated the Pakistan Day. The district administration arranged a function where the Pakistani flag was hoisted and collective prayers were offered for the development of the country and prosperity of the nation.People from all walks of life attended the function wherein Deputy Commissioner Ihtishamul Haq hoisted the flag and addressed the participants.

WANA: The security forces arranged a sports festival in the Sararogha area of Upper South Waziristan district in connection with March 23 celebrations.

The sports fair included football, cricket, volleyball, races, long jump and tug of war.The event was attended by local youth along with tribal elders.Cash prizes/trophies were distributed to the winners and runners-up of various sports activities.Local people appreciated the efforts of the security forces in organizing these events as the competition provided a healthy platform for the youth to participate and showcase their talents.

On the other hand, the local tribal elders said that providing different types of activities to the youth of the area by the security forces and the FC is commendable and they are thankful.