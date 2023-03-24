Father-son artwork exhibited

Islamabad: To commemorate the start of Ramazan, the Visual Arts Division of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts held an art exhibition “Creative Photography, Calligraphy & Sculpture” at the National Art Gallery.

Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, special assistant to the prime minister, inaugurated the group exhibition by Aftab Ahmed Khan (late) and his son Ahsan Khan. Visitors said the event provided an interesting collection for the viewers with over 100 art pieces, including creative photography and sculptures. They said the exhibition offered a wide range of works in different art mediums and techniques and that it would continue until March 30.

Aftab Ahmed Khan (late) had expertise as a book writer, forensic expert, artist, calligraphy extraordinaire and a Pride of Performance winner. The exhibition at the PNCA Gallery, Islamabad, testifies to his experience and skills. This carefully curated exhibition is destined to make an impact as it offers the audiences a new, experience and exciting materials used in innovative ways and see different approaches to just what the art of calligraphy is. The show was heavily visited by a large number of audience including artists, students, VIPs, government officials, press & media etc. A large number of students visited the show and interviewed the artists about their techniques and art practices.

The PNCA said the event was dedicated to promote Pakistani Art at local and national scales. "Our elevate and unique programs that present the traditional and contemporary art practices we reflect upon the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as supports professional development of the artist. We're committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artist's own understanding of their work and encourages a healthy and sustainable local arts industry."