LWMC takes special measures for waste collection during Ramazan

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), on the special directions of CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din, has taken special measures to maintain overall cleanliness particularly efficient collection of solid waste from 40 trucking points established across the city.

As per the Ramazan Plan, 333 sanitary workers along with necessary tools and gadgets have been deployed in two shifts at trucking points to ensure manual sweeping and water sprinkling. Special arrangements have also been made for sweeping & washing of 175 major mosques across the city.

LWMC CEO said that in order to facilitate shopkeepers and buyers for proper disposal of waste and control littering, LWMC will ensure the cleaning of commercial markets in early morning. Moreover, dedicated sanitary crew will also be deployed in major city markets, 56 Iftar Dastar khawans and graveyards for cleaning activities on regular and weekly basis.

LWMC CEO said Operations Department of LWMC will monitor proceedings using android mobiles particularly in video wall control room and ensure Standard Operating Procedures as per plan regarding Ramzan Bazar.

Waste related complaints received on official helpline 1139 and any other means will be redressed on priority bases, he said. Communication Department will deploy teams of social mobilizers along with awareness literature to brief and aware shopkeepers and buyers on proper disposal of waste with an aim to implement plan smoothly.

LWMC CEO stated that department has made extraordinary arrangements to facilitate citizens in the holy month of Ramazan. He also appealed to the citizens to keep the city clean and cooperate with LWMC staff. In case of any waste related problem please dial LWMC helpline or can use social media; he added.