Friday March 24, 2023
PR employee gets relief after retirement

By PR
March 24, 2023

LAHORE: Federal Services Tribunal (FST) Wednesday ordered up-gradation of the scale for a Pakistan Railways worker after seventeen years of his retirement.

Former leader of Pakistan Railways Ticket Collector Association Muhammad Nawaz Mirza moved the FST seventeen years ago for his scale’s up-gradation. Earlier, Mirza was sacked over his involvement in the activities of the association. Later, he retired in 2006.