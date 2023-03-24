GCU Lifetime Award for singer Shafqat Amanat

LAHORE: Eminent singer Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan was awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by his alma mater, Government College University Lahore, at a grand ceremony held at the Bukhari Auditorium.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi presented the award to the legendary musician amidst captivating performances of his iconic songs. A large number of students and faculty members attended the event.

In addition to receiving the award, Shafqat Amanat also joined the GCU music society and enthralled the audience with scintillating renditions of some of his popular singles including the all-time classic ‘Mitwa’. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Syed Asghar Zaidi highlighted that this year, GCU Lahore recognised the outstanding achievements and lifelong work of ten distinguished alumni from various domains through the Lifetime Achievement Awards. Shafqat, who is also a recipient of Roll of Honour in music from the Government College Lahore, shared his college memories.