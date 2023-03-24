Rooftop gardening made mandatory

LAHORE: On the directions of Commissioner Lahore and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA has taken environment-friendly initiative and made rooftop gardening mandatory in provincial capital and new rules had been implemented in this regard.

He said amendments were made to building and zoning Regulations 2019, under which the 25% area allocated for rooftop gardening in the building and zoning regulations of LDA was increased to 50%. The Town Planning Department of LDA issued a public notice in this regard, DG said, adding the increase in rooftop gardening will reduce environmental pollution. He said citizens can plant vegetables, flowers and greenery on the roof of commercial and other buildings.

This regulation will be implemented within 15 days in the buildings constructed under the jurisdiction of LDA, the DG announced and said that action would be taken against those who do not allocate space for rooftop gardening and do not grow the plants.